Bandits kidnap students, kill one pesin from Islamic school for Niger state

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 31 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Niger state police Command don confirm di kidnap of score of students from Salihu Tanko Islamic school for Tegina town for Rafi Local goment area of di state.



Di tok-tok pesin of di force, Wasiu Abiodun say di bandits bin enta di town on top dia okada and begin shoot anyhow before dem kidnap di students.



Oga Abiodun say dem neva fit confirm di number of students wey di bandits kidnap from di school.



E further reveal say as dem dey shoot, dem kill one pesin and di oda pesin dey hospital critically ill.



Dis attack dey come four months afta gunmen bin kidnap 27 students from a goment boarding school for Kagara.



Di student secure dia freedom afta delegation from di state goment led by Ahmed Gumi negotiate wit di bandits.



Afta di incident, di bandits don sack different communities and take over dia land and for April di state goment announce say Boko Haram don hoist flag for Kaure community.



Since den, different of attacks don happun for di area and local media report say some members of di community don negotiate wit di bandit so dat dem no go attack dem again.



Di police tok -tok pesin say di command don mobilise all tactical teams including operation puff 2 to di location to rescue di victims.



Di police say dem and oda security agencies dey do everytin possible to ensure say dem rescue di pikin dem.



