Bale and Wales qualify but Switzerland have to wait for confirmation at the Euros

Ten-man Wales sealed second spot in Group A and a place in the last 16 of Euro 2020, despite losing 1-0 to a much-changed Italy in Rome.



Ethan Ampadu's straight red card on 55 minutes had sparked fears Switzerland - who beat Turkey 3-1 - could come up with the goal difference swing they needed to send Wales into the uncertainty of a third-place qualifying spot.



But Rob Page's side battled hard in the heat of the Italian capital to set up a knockout clash with the runners-up of Group B in Amsterdam at 5pm next Saturday.



Matteo Pessina had given Italy a deserved lead (39) and Federico Bernardeschi hit the woodwork with a free-kick just after half-time as Roberto Mancini's team showed their strength in depth, although Gareth Bale should have claimed a famous draw for his side when he wastefully volleyed over late on.



Wales supporters will hope their captain - who missed a penalty in their last match - is sharper come next weekend, while Italy - who are now unbeaten in 30 games - look forward to facing the runners-up of Group C at Wembley later that day.



Switzerland missed out on a top-two finish in Euro 2020 Group A on goal difference despite a 3-1 victory over Turkey in Baku on Sunday.



Vladimir Petkovic's side knew nothing but a win would be good enough if they wanted to qualify for the last 16 with a second-placed finish in the group, and the Swiss were sent on their way by first-half goals from Haris Seferovic (6) and Xherdan Shaqiri (26).



With Italy leading 10-man Wales 1-0 in Rome, confidence would have been high in the Switzerland camp on reeling in Rob Page's side, but Irfan Kahveci's stunning strike (62) was a huge blow to the Swiss' last-16 chances.



Shaqiri (68) did restore his side's two-goal advantage but there were to be no more goals in Baku, while Wales held on for a 1-0 defeat to secure their passage to the knockout stages.



However, all is not lost for Switzerland, who now have to wait to see if they qualify from third place. But for Turkey, it's the end of their tournament after three straight group stage defeats.



