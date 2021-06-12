Bale, Lukaku, Ampadu, Christiansen others to shine on Day 2 at Euro 2020

Sports News of Saturday, 12 June 2021

Group B Denmark vs Finland (4:00 PM)



While that success of 1992 remains the standout success in the history of the Danish national side, the current crop is seen to contain a lot more big names and there is quiet optimism in their ranks that they could surprise a few teams.



Inter Milan attacker Christian Eriksen, seen by many as the Dane’s key player, heads into the tournament in a confident mood having just lifted the Serie A title and he led the way in qualification with 10 goals.



The likes of Kasper Dolberg, Martin Braithwaite and Yussef Poulsen offer a variety of attacking options in the final third, while Chelsea defender Christensen offers calmness and composure at the heart of the backline.



For many seen as the competition's ‘dark horses’, Denmark have to first navigate through a tricky looking group, although they do hold the advantage of playing all their group games in Copenhagen.



Denmark are joined in Group B by the fancied Belgium, fellow Scandinavians Finland and a solid Russian side.



Getting off to a strong start in their opening game against Finland will be seen as a must before arguably tougher games against Belgium and Russia come around.



There is plenty of Premier League representation throughout Kasper Hjulmand’s squad though, with Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, Fulham’s Joachim Andersen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham all included in the 26-man squad.



Former Spurs playmaker Eriksen, who has over 100 caps to his name, is expected to make things tick for the Danes, while skipper Simon Kjaer is a solid performer at the international level.



Group B



Belgium vs Russia (7:00PM)



The number one team in the FIFA World Rankings and littered with world-class players, Belgium start Euro 2020 as one of the favourites.



Inspired by Eden Hazard, they reached the semi-finals in Russia three years ago and were beaten quarter-finalists at Euro 2016. Is this the tournament the Red Devils’ ‘Golden Generation’ goes all the way?



Belgium have the disadvantage of playing two games, against Russia and Denmark away.



On paper Roberto Martinez’s side should top the group, but Denmark are fancied by many as ‘dark horses’, Russia proved at the World Cup they are tough to beat on home soil, and Finland’s debut appearance at a major tournament will be unpredictable.



Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne will no doubt feature prominently, the latter recovering well from the facial injury he sustained in the Champions League final.



Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), Simon Mignolet (Club Bruges), Mats Selz (Strasbourg)



Defenders: Jan Vertonghen (Benfica), Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham), Thomas Vermaelen (Vissel Kobe), Dedryck Boyata (Hertha Berlin), Jason Denayer (Lyon)



Midfielders: Leander Dendoncker (Wolves), Timothy Castagne (Leicester City), Thomas Meunier (Borussia Dortmund), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Nacer Chadli (Istanbul Basaksehir), Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid), Youri Tielemans (Leicester City), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund), Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund), Dennis Praet (Leicester City), Hans Vanaken (Club Bruges)



Forwards: Dries Mertens (Napoli), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Michy Batshuayi (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Real Madrid), Jeremy Doku (Rennes), Leandro Trossard (Brighton)



Group A Wales vs Switzerland (1:00 PM)



Shock semi-finalists at Euro 2016, a repeat performance would be considered a huge success for a Wales side led by caretaker manager Robert Page.



The bedrock of their success in France was team cohesion, defensive solidity and a sprinkling of stardust, and they will try to sit deep and hurt their opponents on the counter-attack using the pace of the likes of Gareth Bale and Daniel James.



Group A looks tough. Italy are a good, well-rounded side and Switzerland remain solid. Wales’ first game is against the Swiss, in Baku, and getting off to a positive start could be crucial if they want to make it through the group stage.



Despite his tender years, Ethan Ampadu has already racked up 23 appearances for Wales and is expected to start against Switzerland on the right side of a back three.



The 20-year-old has also featured at centre-back and in central midfield for his country since making his debut in 2017, and Ampadu has earned plenty of plaudits for his composed and dominant performances in a Wales shirt.



Squad:



Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Daniel Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Stoke City)



Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Chris Gunter (Charlton Athletic), Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United), Neco Williams (Liverpool), Connor Roberts (Swansea City), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town)



Midfielders: Joe Allen (Stoke City), Joe Morrell (Luton Town), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), Matthew Smith (Manchester City), Jonathan Williams (Cardiff City), Aaron Ramsey (Juventus), Harry Wilson (Liverpool), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Dylan Levitt (Manchester United), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)



Forwards: Tyler Roberts (Leeds United), Kieffer Moore (Cardiff City), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Daniel James (Manchester United)



