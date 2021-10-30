Baffour Soccer Academy loses Head Coach, PRO days after car accident

Sports News of Saturday, 30 October 2021

The football fraternity in Ghana has been hit with tragic news.



Citi News has reported that the Head coach of the Baffour Soccer Academy, Mohammed Ibrahim and Public Relations Officer of the academy, Kwaku Adjei have passed away five days after their team bus got involved in an accident.



The portal said the incident leading to the unfortunate death occurred on October 26, 2021 at Kyebi Junction, on the Kumasi-Accra Highway.



The football academy which is said to be owned by Ghana’s Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah were on their way to Accra in order to continue pre-season preparations ahead of the start of the 2021/22 Division One League when the tragic car accident occurred.



A tweet shared by Saddick Adams on October 30, 2021 indicates that Coach of the academy Mohammed Ibrahim also known as 'Polo' died on Saturday morning.



It is however not clear when the PRO, Kwaku Adjei passed away as at the time of filing this report.



Mohammed Ibrahim prior to his demise was also a former assistant coach at Wa All stars while, Kwaku Adjei was a sports journalist with Sunyani-based Service Radio.



The Baffour Soccer Academy plays in the Division One League of the Ghana Football Association.



See Saddick Adams's tweets below:





Tragic. The Coach of Baffour Soccer Academy, Polo, has also passed on this afternoon. Second victim of the team's accident on Tuesday.



Club is owned by Employment and Labour Minister Ignatius Baffuor Awuah. Black Saturday for the club and Ghana Football pic.twitter.com/OsFmfRBYgw — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) October 30, 2021