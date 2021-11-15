Bafana Bafana player ratings after Ghana defeat

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: goal.com

South Africa suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Black Stars on Sunday. Goal rates the performances of the South African players



Ronwen Williams - 6/10



Well beaten by Andre Ayew from the penalty spot.



Williams was rarely tested as Bafana dealt well with the set-pieces which were played in his area.



However, he was lucky not to concede after he was caught in no-man's land with Kamaldeen Sulemana failing to hit the target from range.



Nyiko Mobbie - 5/10



Sulemana gave him a difficult time all night.



Therefore, Mobbie didnt offer much going foward as he was more concerned with stopping the Stade Rennais trickster.



Terrence Mashego - 7/10



One of Bafana's better players on the night.



Mashego did a great job man-marking Andre Ayew - ensuring that the Ghana captain doesn't cut inside and shoot at goal or create chances for his teammates.



The Cape Town City star also made a few promising overlapping runs.



Rushine De Reuck - 6/10



Kept everything tidy at the back and made some important blocks.



However, De Reuck was unlucky to concede a soft penalty as Daniel Amartey felt a slight touch from the Bafana defender and went down.



Andre Ayew converted the resultant penalty.



Siyanda Xulu - 6/10



His sense of positional awareness was great.



Xulu was tasked with marking Jordan Ayew and he contained the Ghanaian centre forward, while also making some vital clearances.



Thibang Phete - 6/10



Off the ball, he lacked pace.



On the ball, Phete showed good work rate, but his passing needs to improve especially when he pushes forward into the opposition's half.



Teboho Mokoena - 5/10



Came into the match having produced a Man of the Match display against Zimbabwe.



However, Mokoena looked anonymous for the most part against Ghana and when on the ball, he was devoid of ideas and attacking verve.



Ethan Brooks - 6/10



Worked hard during his time on the pitch.



Brooks tracked back and closed down spaces, but he didn't impose himself in the final third with Ghana dominating possession.



Bongokuhle Hlongwane - 6/10



Couldn't seriously test goalkeeper Joe Wollacott on the night.



However, Hlongwane was key in Bafana's build-up, whilst also winning a few duels against Andrew Yiadom.



Percy Tau - 5/10



Ghana did a great job of keeping him quiet.



Tau failed to impact the proceedings in any meaningful way.



Victor Letsoalo - 5/10



Never really threatened Ghana on his return to the team.



Letsoalo made a few runs, but he couldn't find any clear-cut chances.



Keagan Dolly - 6/10



Came on in the 70th minute and he was actively involved in helping Bafana build attacks, but couldn't create any good chances.