Badminton Team arrives in Uganda for All Africa Mixed Team competition

Other Sports of Monday, 25 October 2021

Source: GNA

A 10-member contingent, made up of athletes, technical team, and an official arrived in Uganda yesterday to participate in the All Africa Mixed Team championship ongoing in Uganda.



The eight athletes are, Kelvin Evans Alphous, Ahmad Samed, Aaron Tamakloe, Elvis Osei, Benjamin Botwe.



The rest are, Prospera Nantuo, Racheal Quarcoo, Cindy Tornyenyor and their technical team lead by Coach Moses Adu and the leader of the delegation, Mr. Evans Yeboah, the President of the Ghana Badminton Association (GBA) departed the shores of Accra on Thursday, October 21 for the 10-day competition.



Ghana would partake in the Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles, Mixed Doubles, Women’s Singles, and Men’s single events.



The All Africa Mixed Team competition serves as a qualification series for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.



The championship would draw participation from Africa's best badminton and commonwealth countries. They are Uganda (hosts), Algeria, Egypt, Nigeria, Ghana, Madagascar, Cameroon, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Benin, Botswana, Mauritius, and Reunion.



Team Ghana placed 3rd in the last edition, held in Port Harcourt Nigeria with a Bronze medal in the mixed team event and two silver medals in the individual event.



Team Badminton, also won 19 medals in the recently held first qualification event at the Benin Internationals with utmost minimum quarterfinals performance in all five events.