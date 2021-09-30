Badminton Association of Ghana sets November 9 for Congress

Other Sports of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: GNA

The Badminton Association of Ghana (BAG) has set November 9, for their fourth Elective Congress.



A statement from BAG said the Elective Congress would be for members in good standing during the four-year assessment period (2017-2021).



It said per National Calendar released in March 2021, the Elective Congress was scheduled for the 4th Quarter of the year.



The Congress is expected to elect National Board Members into the following positions: President, Vice President, Treasurer and Five Executive Board Members for the 2022-2025 assessment period.



According to the statement, nominations and submissions shall be opened till October 12, 2021, and members in good standing for the 2017-2021 assessment period who meet the constitutional guidelines shall be eligible to vote and be voted for.



It said, “further to this, a notice of congress was issued yesterday and per the articles of the association delegates who are shareholders from 36 Badminton Community Clubs in good standing, six Regional Associations, nine Statutory Committees, and eight institutional affiliates are entitled to vote and attend the teleconference meeting.



It would be recalled that the National Association held its 2020 Annual General Meeting and Members Forum duly attended by Shareholder delegates members in good standing, among others further approved resolutions per constitutional provisions as enshrined.