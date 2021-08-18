Badminton Africa Championship: Team Ghana departs for Benin International

Other Sports of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Ghana’s National U-15, U-19, and U-35 has left the shores of Ghana on Tuesday, August 17, to participate in the 2021 Badminton Benin International.



The championship would witness the Ghanaian team compete in the Africa Mixed Team and Individual championship qualifiers.



The event is scheduled to span from August 17-1 September, for the three different age categories.



Ghana is the third best ranked Mixed Team Country in Africa, and the first ranked in the Juniors Category.



The Benin Mixed Team contingent would comprise three teams totaling 29-member contingent of Ghana’s best talent.



This comprises 23 athletes and six officials from the association.



The African Mixed Team competitions seek to provide a benchmark to compare as a tool for comparison to other African countries of relative program strength and important politically in sports for Ghana Badminton players to remain and receive key international competitions with its world ranking points.



The championship is an excellent high-level opportunity and development experience for the national athletes, technical officials, and coaches from a competitive and Multi-Sport Games perspective.



It also serves as a platform for athlete qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games and would prepare the technical officials to officiate at the 2023 African Games.



The U-15 players are Shang Francis Obeng, Ankrah Jonathan, Quarcoo Daniel, Adu Enoch, Obabompa Adu-Mintah, Abakah Nathaniel, Quarcoo Racheal, Moslena Ama Korama Adu and Aboagye Priscila.



The U-19 squad are Botwe Michael, Amoako Emmanuel Kwame, Addo Leslie Nii, Mensah Franz Evans, Osei Elvis, Nantuo Prospera, Tornyenyor Cindy Etornam, and Nyame Gloria



The players for Benin International Category include Ebenezer Korampong, Alphous Kelvin Evans, Abdul-samad Ahmad, Tamakloe Aaron, Lamptey Samuel, and Quarcoo Ruddock. The team is led by Moses Adu -Head Coach, Atta Boateng Dakoh-Team Manager and Ocansey Ahumah as Assistant Coaches.



The national squad would know their opponents when the draw is made on Wednesday, August 18.