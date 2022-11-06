Bad news about the church drowning its good works - Rev. Okpoti-Paulo

Religion of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Rev. Eric Okpoti-Paulo, the Branch Pastor of the Restoration Community, has defended the role of the church in promoting good values and contributing to the development of the society.



According to him, the issue that has characterized the notion that the role of the church in promoting good values in the society has been that more attention has been placed on the bad news coming from the body of Christ.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of a medical screening and the registration of community members of Ogbojo onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Rev. Okpoti-Paulo stated that there is a lot the church does on the quiet that does not make it into the spotlight.



Using the example of their community social responsibility to mark the 12th year of the church, he said that the church is also concerned about the physical well-being of its members as much as it is concerned about their spiritual growth.



“I think that the church is doing so much but you know bad news sells more and without speaking to the media, how do people know that, for instance, somewhere in the corner of Ogbojo, somebody is doing something for the community? And I believe that a lot of churches are doing that; helping people with their fees, medication, and quite a lot of things.



“When you come to church on Sunday, everybody is dressed up nice and you think that these people might be some big people but they may not all be. For instance, there is a kiosk estate right here called Pakistan and when you go there, you see that people need help. And there are others like that, right here in East Legon," he said.







