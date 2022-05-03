'Bad boy' Samuel Osei Kuffuor reveals how he sold weed growing up

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Black Stars defender, Samuel Osei Kuffour has made a shocking revelation about his past, insisting that he was a bad boy growing up.



The Bayern Munich and Ghana legend disclosed that he sold drugs such as marijuana to fend for himself due to early life struggles.



Kuffuor is famously known for starting life as a shoeshine boy but the part of him leaving on the streets was revealed during an interview on Lifestyle TV with Erasmus Kwaw.



“I was a bad boy, I was a shoeshine boy, I was a wee seller, I was doing a lot of horrible things in my life as a young one,” he said.



The former AS Roma center-back played for Ghana between 1993 to 2006, going on to make 54 appearances and scoring three times for the West African powerhouse.



He also played a role at the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Ghana's first-ever appearance at the global showpiece.



Sammy Kuffuor won several titles in his career, including the UEFA Champions League and multiple Bundesliga titles.



