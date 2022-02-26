Bad Accra Sports Stadium pitch helped Hearts of Oak - Yaw Preko

Sports News of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Yaw Preko, a former Hearts of Oak assistant coach, feels the bad condition of the Accra Sports Stadium surface helped the Phobians in their Super Clash game against Asante Kotoko.



Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko played a goalless draw on Sunday in a thrilling Ghana Premier League encounter.



“I realized that Asante Kotoko couldn’t play their normal game as they do in Kumasi because of the current nature of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch. The balls weren’t flowing smoothly for Kotoko to dominate play in the middle which helped Hearts,” Preko told Oyerepa Sports.



Hearts of Oak slipped to the eighth position with 25 points after the draw, while Kotoko increased their advantage at the top of the league table.



The two heavyweights will take on each other again in the 2022 President's Cup next month.