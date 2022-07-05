Baba Yara Stadium unavailable for top 4 tournament - NSA writes to GHALCA

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has reportedly written to the leadership of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) to inform the association that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will not be available to be used for the GHALCA Top 4 tournament.



Following a successful end to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, GHALCA has confirmed that it will be hosting a top-four tournament.



Despite calls for the tournament to be increased to a top 6, it has stressed that it only has plans for a top-four.



According to information gathered from Akoma FM, GHALCA’s plans to host the top four tournament in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will have to change.



This is because the NSA has made it clear that the Stadium will not be available for use.



The explanation is that there is an impending arrival of CAF Inspection Teams to inspect the stadium.



The NSA wants to put things in order to ensure the needed clearance can be secured for the stadium to host all international matches.



