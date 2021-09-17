Baba Yara Stadium ready for use – Sports Minister declares

Sports News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that works on the Baba Yara Stadium have been completed and ready to host sporting and other activities.



Addressing the press after touring the facility on Friday, September 17, 2021, Mustapha Ussif said he was impressed with the renovation works done on the stadium.



Mustapha Ussif said that the renovation forms part of the government’s drive to ensure that all sports facilities are in the best shape for use.



“The decision to also close the stadium forms part of H. E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision and grand agenda to modernize all sports facilities across the country, including the Essipong Sports Stadium, Accra Sports Stadium, Baba Yara Sports Stadium, and the 10 Multi-Purpose Youth Resource Centres to meet international standards and also serve as a platform for the nurturing of talents.”



“In the last five years, Ghana has seen an unprecedented increase in the number of sporting facilities,” he added.



The Baba Yara Sports Stadium, which serves as home grounds for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, King Faisal and other lower-division clubs was closed for renovation in February 2020.



Phase 1 of the project saw the grassing of the pitch, laying of tartan tracks, fixing of spectator seats, fixing of an underground pitch drainage system, installation of scoreboard and floodlights have all been completed.



The facility, as indicated by the Ussif is ready to be used for the local league which will commence next month, as well as for other sports events.



The Minister also disclosed during his address that, the facility will be under 24hrs CCTV surveillance. This he added, will “ensure the easy identification of unscrupulous persons who might cause damages during usage.”



Persons identified will be surcharged and might face prosecution.



He added, “all these monumental infrastructure development executed within the 1st 4years of Nana Addo’s government clearly demonstrate the President's love for sports. We shall continue with it.”



The Minister will be embarking on a similar tour across the country to have first-hand information on the several infrastructure development projects embarked on by the Nana Akuffo Addo Government.





