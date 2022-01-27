Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host Ghana-Nigeria World Cup play-offs - Reports

Sports News of Thursday, 27 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana draw Nigeria in Word Cup playoffs



Nigeria to host Ghana in Abuja



NSA rules out the Cape Coast Stadium for Ghana's World Cup playoffs



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reportedly settled on the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for Ghana's FIFA World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The National Sports Authority (NSA) earlier this week ruled out the use of the Cape Coast Stadium for the game leaving the GFA with only Accra Sports Stadium and the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi or the match to be played in March.



The NSA in the letter dated January 25, 2022, stated that the Cape Coast Stadium will undergo a reface to host the country's 64th independence day on March 6. Hence, the venue will not be available.



Meanwhile, Nigeria is expected to host Ghana in the said tie at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.



Ghana was paired with the Super Eagles in Africa's FIFA World Cup playoff draw.



The Black Stars are set to host Nigeria in Ghana on March 23 before the second leg in Abuja on March 29.