Baba Yara Sports Stadium closed ahead of Ghana’s clash with Angola

Sports News of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Baba Yara Sports stadium will be unavailable for domestic competitions until, after Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola, the Ghana Football Association announced on Wednesday.



This decision was made during a meeting on Wednesday, attended by representatives from the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Football Association, and the National Sports Authority.



The decision was taken to allow the managers of the pitch ample time to improve its quality ahead of Ghana's crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola.



Ghana has two crucial matches lined up in Kumasi, with the Black Stars scheduled to face Angola on Thursday, March 23, followed by the Black Meteors' clash against Algeria in the second leg of the last round qualifier for the TotalEnergies U-23 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



The only match to be affected by this decision is the Premier League Matchday 21 fixture between Asante Kotoko and King Faisal.