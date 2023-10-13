Baba Yahaya and Samuel Asamoah to miss Asante Kotoko’s clash against Aduana FC - Reports

Sports News of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko have been hit with a significant setback, as two key players have been ruled out of the clash against Aduana Stars scheduled for Friday, October 13, 2023.



Baba Yahaya and Samuel Asamoah, reportedly, will be sidelined for this crucial fixture in week five of the Ghana Premier League due to injuries.



Defender Samuel Asamoah's absence is a result of an injury, and he may also miss Asante Kotoko's subsequent two matches.



Baba Yahaya, on the other hand, reportedly suffered an injury during the team's last training session. Consequently, he has been replaced by Enoch Morrison for the upcoming match against Aduana Stars.



Despite this setback, Asante Kotoko approaches the game with boosted confidence following their victory against Accra Lions in the previous match at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Prior to the Accra Lions encounter, Asante Kotoko had experienced a three-game winless streak, settling for draws against Hearts of Lions and Karela United, and succumbing to a defeat against Bibiani Goldstars at the Dun's Park.