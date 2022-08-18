Baba Sadiq dumps Hearts of Oak ambitions, goes after Okaikwei Central seat

Sports News of Thursday, 18 August 2022

The Chief Executive Officer of the 3Music Awards, Baba Sadiq has pulled out of the race for the Managing Director position of Accra Hearts of Oak.



Baba Sadiq says he has opted out of the race after the club showed little interest in engaging his highly sought-after services.



Speaking on Asempa FM, Baba Sadiq said that after expressing interest in the position and submitting his CV, there was little indication from the club that they were interested in his expertise.



Sadiq says owing to the seeming disinterest from the club, he has decided to focus on other aspects of his career with politics being his next move.



Sadiq announced that he is interested in contesting the primaries of the National Democratic Congress for the Okaikwei Central seat.



“In fact I considered it. When they opened it, I also duly shared my CV. But unfortunately, the engagement hasn’t happened at the time I was expecting it to happen. So as of now for my part, it is off the books,” he told Worlanyo.



“Because of how I do my things, I expected that the engagement would have happened earlier than usual. Mind you, if I take the Hearts of Oak job, it would be at the expense of other career choices I would have made. I was keen on bringing in some magic and verve into the extensive work that has been done by the board. And, the Executive Chairman.



“For the period it was delayed, there were other considerations and as it stands now, I am looking to contest the primaries in Okaikwei Central for my party. And, I have already started work in that regard, pending the official opening of the process by my party,” he added.



Accra Hearts of Oak have been without an MD following the exit of Frederick Moore in November 2020,



