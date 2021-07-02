Baba Rahman to return to pre season training under Thomas Tuchel

Sports News of Friday, 2 July 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Baba Rahman will be hoping to spark some life into his Chelsea career when he begins pre-season with his parent club later this month.



The Ghanaian international has not been a mainstay in the Chelsea set up since his move from Augsburg in 2016 for a reported fee of €26.00m, racking up more appearances on loan than he has at Chelsea.



He has spent time at Schalke 04 Stade Reims, RCD Mallorca and joined PAOK Salonika for the just ended season; but will now join up with the Chelsea squad as they prepare for the 2021/22 season.



Thomas Tuchel’s side will be hoping to defend their champions league trophy while contending for the Premier League and there have been reports of the coach taking a look at some of the loan players.



The likes of Ruben Loftus Cheek, Bakayoko, and Conor Gallagher have been mentioned as the players who could join the first team this season but with some uncertainties surrounding the futures of Alonso and Emerson Rahman could have a chance too.



Both Alonso and Emerson have been linked with a move away from Chelsea, with Barcelona and Inter Milan credited with interest in the players.



The potential departure could leave Ben Chilwell as the only natural left back or left wing back for the club-serving up an opportunity for Rahman to stay and be part of the squad.



The Ghanaian international’s contract expires in the summer of 2022 and will be free to speak to foreign clubs in January.