Baba Rahman to decide between Ligue 1 and the Championship next week

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman, who has been linked with clubs in Ligue 1 and the Championship, will make a decision on his future next week.



The 27-year-old will announce his next move in the coming days after Chelsea received offers from Reims, Reading, Middlesbrough, PAOK, and Olympiacos for his service.



The Black Stars defender impressed last season while on loan with PAOK, playing in 13 league games and scoring a goal.



He was also instrumental as the Greek side won the League Cup to crown off a successful season.



GHANAsoccernet.com understands that the player is not too keen on a return to Greece and will rather prioritize a move to either the French League or join a Championship side.



Reading and Middlesbrough who are targeting promotion to the Premier League have offered to cover all his wages believed to be around £50,000 a week, while also guaranteeing regular playing time.



Ligue 1 side Reims, where he was on-loan for the second part of the 2019/2020 season have also presented an offer even though that is reported to be below what Chelsea expect for a loan fee.



The left-back would prefer a move to France but if Chelsea and Reims can not agree on a fee, he’ll then be left with little but to decide between Reading and Middlesbrough.