Baba Rahman set for Chelsea exit after missing out Premier League squad

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Baba Rahman is set to leave Chelsea after the Blues did not register him for the Premier League this season.



Rahman despite excelling in pre-season did not make the cut and must now move on.



It is possible his departure this time around would be permanent.



Baba is in the last year of his contract with Chelsea having joined the European champions in 2015.



The left-back spent last season on loan at Greek Super League side PAOK Thessaloniki where he won the Greek Cup in the end.



The 27-year-old made 20 appearances in all competitions for PAOK having scored once and also assisted once.



PAOK are interested in signing Baba again on loan but Chelsea want an outright transfer of the Black Stars defender.



German Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, Baba's last club before joining Chelsea cannot be ruled out of the pursuit for the fullback.



Baba has also been linked with a move to Greek giants Olympiacos in recent media reports.