Sports News of Wednesday, 13 October 2021

ghanasoccernet.com

Baba Rahman reacts to Black Stars win in Zimbabwe

Black Stars defender, Baba Rahman has applauded Ghanaians for their massive show of support in the doubleheader World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

Thomas Partey's brilliant freekick against the Warriors in Harare completed back-to-back wins for Ghana in Group C of the qualifiers.

Baba Rahman, who was pivotal in both games, thanked the supporters of the senior national team.

"Alhamdulillahi for the 3 points. Thanks to the fans for the support, It helped us all the way," wrote the in-form Reading defender on Twitter.

The victories keep Ghana in second place in the group ahead of the climax of the group stages next month, with games against Ethiopia in Addis Ababa and South Africa in Cape Coast.