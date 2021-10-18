Baba Rahman named in English Championship Team of the Week

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender, Baba Rahman, on-loan at Reading, made it into to the English Championship Team of the Week following another outstanding weekend for resurgent left-back.



In-form striker John Swift weaved through a sea of red players before blasting the ball into an empty net to give Reading a 1-0 win at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.



The win lifted Reading to an impressive seventh place on the league table after 12 rounds of games in the Championship.



Defender Baba Rahman who has rediscovered his form and is enjoying his game again was one of the stars on show with his energy down the left flank a constant threat to the opponents.



The on-loan Chelsea defender has been an inspired signing for Reading and his arriving has coincided with a change in fortune for the Royals who were languishing in the bottom three before Rahman walked through the door.



In the seven games the Ghana left-back has played since arriving in the summer, Reading have won six and lost only once, a 1-0 defeat at Wayne Rooney's desperate Derby County.



