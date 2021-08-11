Baba Rahman dropped from Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup squad

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Black Stars defender Abdul Baba Rahman has not been included in Chelsea's squad for their UEFA Super Cup final clash against Villarreal.



Baba Rahman, despite being impressive in pre-season has been dropped by manager Thomas Tuchel.



A decision that could mean that the Black Stars left-back is on his way out of the European champions.



The 27-year-old has shone in most of the pre-season friendlies he has featured in and was expected to make the squad for the Belfast trip.



But instead, Tuchel selected full-backs Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso over the former Asante Kotoko defender.



The Champions League holders flew out to Belfast on Tuesday, with Rahman not part of the 24-man group.



Rahman was signed by Chelsea in 2015, and even though he made 13 league starts in his first season, he's failed to progress in East London, spending most of his time out on loan in Germany, Spain, France, and recently Greece.



There have been talks of a potential permanent move away from Stanford Bridge this summer as there is a feeling that this will be in the best interest of both parties, with the player having failed to establish himself in the first team.



What we know so far



Olympiakos are working to sign the left-back initially on loan covering all his £50,000 a week wages and with an option to sign when his contract comes to an end next summer.



PAOK, the club he spent last season with is also interested though they are asking Chelsea to lower the loan fee and the player to reduce his wages before a deal can be reached.



Augsburg, the club Rahman joined Chelsea from in 2015, is also looking to resign the left-back on loan- a move that will reunite Rahman with German coach Markus Weinzierl.



Italian side Torino are also interested in the left-back though they are refusing to add the option of a permanent transfer when the loan ends.



