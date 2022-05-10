Baba Rahman delivers emotional goodbye message to Reading fans

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Baba Rahman took to social media to post an emotional message to Reading fans in announcing his departure from the Championship after ending his loan spell.



The left back spent the entire 2021/22 season on loan from English Premier League side Chelsea.



Rahman, a Ghana international, had a decent spell despite battling injuries where he made 29 appearances for the Royals.



Rahman posted on his Twitter page: ''Not the season we all wanted but proud that we kept this team up with fight and determination. Now time for a break and look forward to what the future holds for us all. For one last time… Up the f**kin ding.''



Rahman is expected to return to his parent club Chelsea for next season and decide his future ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



He joined the Blues in August 2015 from German side Augsburg and made 15 league appearances in total, providing one assist for the Stamford Bridge outfit.



The left back has had loan spells at Greek side PAOK, Stade Reims, Real Mallorca in Spain and German side Schalke.



Rahman is contracted to Chelsea until 2024.



