Baba Rahman, Yiadom help Reading earn vital point in eight-goal thriller against Swansea

Sports News of Monday, 18 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana duo Baba Rahman and Andy Yiadom helped Reading FC earn a vital point against Swansea City in the Championship on Monday to edge closer to survival.



Reading came back from a 4-1 deficit to draw 4-4 at the Madejski Stadium, keeping them seven points clear of the relegation zone.



In a hectic opening 12 minutes, which saw three goals, Reading went in front through a penalty from striker Lucas Joao.



Swansea hit back swiftly and went 2-1 up with well-struck drives from Hannes Wolf and top scorer Joel Piroe.



Piroe added his second goal, from a penalty, just before the interval.



Swansea stretched further ahead in the second half, through Michael Obafemi, but Reading replied with goals from Tom Ince and Joao.



Defender Tom McIntyre then pounced in the fifth minute of added time to grab a stunning draw for the hosts.



Rahman stayed in the game the entire time. The left-back had 71 touches, completed 76 percent of his passes accurately, and won six and two ground and aerial duels, respectively.



Yiadom also played 90 minutes for Reading, winning seven ground duels, one aerial duel, passing with a 79 percent accuracy rate, one key pass, and two successful dribbles in 57 touches.



Baba was playing in his second straight game since returning from a two-month layoff due to a hamstring injury.



Yiadom, on the other hand, has appeared in 37 of Reading's 43 league games this season.



A draw or win in Reading's next game will secure their place in the Championship for next season.