Baba Ijesha rape case: Popular Nollywood actor don get bail

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Lawyer to Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha don confirm to BBC Pidgin say dem don grant di actor bail.



Barrister Adeshina Ogulana wey be lawyer to di actor say magistrates wey dey do prison decongestion free di actor Monday evening.



E never clear wetin be di next step ontop di case.



Di Police arrest Baba Ijesha ontop alleged sexual assault case on a minor few weeks ago.



Di arrest cos plenti tok tok for social media as some pipo dey demand for di release on bail of di actor, while some dey demand make dem still lock am.



