Baba Ijesha case: Lagos want popular Nollywood actor to face a five-count charge under di criminal law

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 5 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Lagos state government don reveal say dem don determine a Prima Facie case against Mr Olanrewaju James, di Nollywood actor wey pipo sabi as Baba Ijesha and recommend say make dem charge am under di five provisions of di criminal law of Lagos state.



Dis one na afta police bin arrest di Nollywood actor on di allegation of sexual abuse on di 30th of April, 2021.



According to di statement wey di Attorney General and Commissioner of di state Moyosore Onigbanjo sign, police bin forward di case to di Directorate of Public Prosecutions. DPP, for legal advise.



Di statement add say di DPP don advise say dem establish case against Baba Ijesha and recommend dem to charge am under five provisions of di 2015 Criminal Law of Lagos state.



Di Lagos state goment also promise say dem go ensure say Baba Ijesha right wey dey promised to am inside di constitution na something wey di law go uphold even as dem no go hold back in dia efforts to ensure say anybody wey sexually abuse any resident of Lagos state go face di law fast-fast.



Dis statement from Lagos state goment dey come even as di Baba Ijesha case don make headlines and Nigerians dey follow and monitor am closely.



