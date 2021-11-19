Baba Iddrisu suspended for Mallorca game against Rayo

Sports News of Friday, 19 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder Baba Iddrisu is suspended and would not be part of RCD Mallorca's clash with Rayo Vallecano.



It's a huge blow for Mallorca, who considers Baba a key member of their squad, but they have to do without him in Monday's La Liga clash.



Baba is suspended because he has accumulated five yellow cards. While Mallorca would miss him, it is an opportunity for him to rest, having been involved in intense 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Ghana last week.



It would be only the second league game Baba has missed for Mallorca this season. He has appeared in 13 games scored two goals – more than he managed in the past two seasons.



Baba joined Mallorca Barakaldo CF in 2018 and has been tremendous. Already, he has been linked with a big move from the club who values him at 45 million euros.



Everton are said to be interested in the holding midfielder.