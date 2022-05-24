Baba Iddrisu set to leave Real Mallorca this summer

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu is set to leave Real Mallorca this summer with a number of top teams circling for his signature.



Iddrisu, 26, appears to have played his last match for the Spanish side after they stunned Osasuna 2-0 at the El Sadar Stadium to safeguard their La Liga status.



Mallorca are looking to cash in on the Ghana international, who has impressed heavily since joining the side in 2016.



Iddrisu has spent his entire professional career in Spain featuring for Leganés B as teenager.



The Ghana star accumulated 1,942 minutes spread across 26 matches in the just-ended campaign.



The midfielder is believed to be on his way out of the club despite being contracted to the Son Moix side until 2024.



The Ghanaian, who is valued at 3.5 million Euros, began his professional career at Leganés in 2014.



A year later, he moved to Mallorca B but returned to the cucumber entity after a blistering nine months performance.



In 2017, he landed at Barakaldo CF but returned to Mallorca after one season.



Baba Iddrisu made 26 La Liga appearances and scored a goal as Real Mallorca survived the drop. His performances has seen him attract interest s from several clubs in Spain, including Atletico Madrid.



He is expected to make a return to the senior national team ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Central Africa Republic next month.



