Baba Iddrisu ruled out Real Mallorca clash against Athletic Club tonight due to injury

Sports News of Monday, 14 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Real Mallorca are without Ghana midfielder Baba Iddrisu for their La Liga match against Athletic Club on Monday night due to an injury.



The Spanish outfit completed Sunday's training session without the 26-year-old Ghanaian.



Baba Iddrisu has been working outside the group and will not be available for coach Luis García Plaza due to injury.



The Ghana international adds to the growing injury list which will see goalkeeper Dominik Greif also missing the match due to the same setback.



Senegelase forward Amath will also miss the match due to card accumulation.



Athletic Bilbao will be bidding to make it three La Liga victories in a row when they travel to a struggling Mallorca outfit on Monday night.



The Basque outfit are currently eighth in the table, four points behind fourth-placed Barcelona, while Mallorca occupies 17th position, five points clear of 18th-placed Cadiz in the battle to avoid relegation.



Goalkeepers: Manolo Reina Sergio Rico Leo Roman (B).



Defenders: Martin Valjent Pablo Maffeo Franco Russo Aleksandar Sedlar Jaume Costa Brian Oliván Giovanni González Antonio Raíllo Josep Gayà (B).



Midfielders: Rodrigo Battaglia Kang In Lee Antonio Sánchez Dani Rodríguez Takefusa Kubo Salva Sevilla Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta.



Forwards: Abdon Prats Fernando Niño Amath NDiaye Matthew Hoppe Ángel Rodríguez Vedat Muriqi.