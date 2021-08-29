Baba Iddrisu reacts to Mallorca win against Alaves

Sports News of Sunday, 29 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars midfielder, Baba Iddrisu has congratulated his teammates for the win against Deportivo Alaves in Round three of the Spanish La Liga.



Mallorca secured a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves at the Mallorca Estadi on Friday night.



Daniel Rodriguez scored the only goal of the game to secure a second win for the newly-promoted side this season.



Mallorca has won two games in their first three games this season and are currently placed fourth on the table with seven points.



Baba Iddrisu played the entire duration of the game which was his third appearance this season.



"Massive support, great teamwork, we keep pushing through", Baba Iddrisu said in a post.



