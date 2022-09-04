Baba Iddrisu misses Mallorca's draw with Girona through injury

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Baba Iddrisu missed his side RCD Mallorca's Spanish La Liga game against Girona on Saturday due to an injury.



Mallorca scored very late in the game but was pecked back through a late penalty that was converted by Samuel Saiz to make it 1-1.



The host managed to score a late goal from Antonio Jose Arenas and thought that was enough before a late penalty in added time changes three points to a point.



Baba Iddrisu has an injury as he is suffering fibrillar rupture in the adductor which kept him out of the game.



The defensive midfielder has played just five minutes since the start of the Spanish La Liga season.