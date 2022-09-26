Baba Alhassan honoured by the attention he is receiving in Romania

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Baba Alhassan says he is honoured by the attention he is receiving in Romania.



Before the international break, the midfielder displayed top form in the Romanian Superliga where he plays for FC Hermannstadt.



Speaking about the attention that has attracted to him, Baba Alhassan says he wants to continue working hard to help his team.



"Yes, I am honored by all this attention, but my main goal is to play football. I love this sport and give it my all on the field. That's all that matters! If we are happy and treat the phenomenon with the respect it deserves, then the supporters and all those who watch us either from the stands or on TV are also happy,” the FC Hermannstadt midfielder said.



Baba Alhassan added, “There are a lot of terrible things happening in the world, so it's worth enjoying moments of happiness. We do and will do our duty. At the moment we are doing well, so we can be optimistic. We have a homogeneous team, with a coach who gives us confidence.



This season, the Ghanaian midfielder has made 10 appearances for FC Hermannstadt in the Romanian Superliga and has six goals and one assist to his name.