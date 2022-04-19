You are here: HomeSports2022 04 19Article 1518434

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Baba Alhassan bags brace in FC Hermannstadt win over Steaua Bucuresti in Romania

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Baba Alhassan Baba Alhassan

Ghanaian international Baba Alhassan scored twice to help FC Hermannstadt defeat Steaua Bucuresti in the Romania second-tier.

The midfielder opened the scoring in the 13th minute before adding his second goal in the 27th minute.

Steaua Bucuresti pulled one back before the break through Bogdan Chipirliu.

But Valentin Buhăcianu and Silviu Balaure the third and fourth goal as FC Hermannstadt walloped Steaua Bucuresti 4-1.

Baba Alhassan side who are seeking promotion to the Romanian top-flight currently sits 2nd on the play-off table with 52 points.

They trail leaders Petrolul by 5 points.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment