BYF Academy defender Sayibu Yakubu earns Ghana U20 call up

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Bekwai Youth Football Academy defender, Sayibu Yakubu has been handed a call up into Ghana’s U-20 side by head coach Abdul Karim Zito.



The defender has been instrumental for the Division One League side, inspiring them to a 9th place finish of the 16 club league.



Sayibu who was a member of the Ghana U-17 side that engaged Morocco in a two-legged international friendly in Rabat was invited by Zito for this aggression and decisive tackling at the heart of the defense.



The young defender was key for the Amansie Cobra in the 2019/20 season and won 7 man-of-the-match awards before the season was forced to a halt by COVID-19.



He played 30 games for the Bekwai side, earning 28 appearances in the Division One League and two outings in the MTN FA Cup.



He won three man-of-the-match awards and provided one assist in the process.



The youngster is one of 35 players invited by Zito for initial camping to enable him to form the core of the new U20 side.



Ghana currently is the defending champions of both the U20 WAFU and AFCON after winning both in 2020 and 2021 respectively.



Sayibu who has the resemblance of former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has been tipped for greatness after representing Ghana in the two-legged friendly against Morocco.