Sports News of Tuesday, 27 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Coach Samuel Boadu has reportedly resigned from his role as head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak.



According to reports in the Ghanaian media, Samuel Boadu vacated his post following a meeting with Togbe Afede.



His exit follows the club’s poor run in the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier in which they’ve lost one and drew two of their opening three games.