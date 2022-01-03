BREAKING: Milovan Rajevac names final squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac has named a final 28-man squad for the 2022 African Cup of Nations tournament scheduled to take place in Cameroon.



From an initial list of 30 players handed a call-up by the Serbian trainer, Milovan Rejovac according to an announcement by the Ghana Football Association has dropped two players to make his final squad list.



The relieved players are AS Roma youngster Felix Afena Gyan and Clermont Foot midfielder Salis Abdul Samed.



The 2022 Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Cameroon on Sunday, January 9, 2022.



The Black Stars ahead of the tourney will play a friendly International against African Champions Algeria on Wednesday, January 05, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Doha to wrap up preparations ahead of the tournament.



The West African team will then kick off its journey in the competition against giants Morocco on Monday, January 10 before taking on Gabon and Comoros in the other Group C matches.



See below the final list of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 AFCON:



