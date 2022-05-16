BREAKING: Inter Allies also demoted to Division Two for match fixing

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Division One League side, Inter Allies have been demoted to the Division Two League by the Ghana Football Association after the club was found guilty of match fixing.



The Tema based club is believed to have connived with Ashantigold officials in manipulating the outcome of their matchday 34 game of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Ashantigold thrashed Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



After nearly a year, the disciplinary committee of the Ghana FA has released the verdict following a thorough investigation.



