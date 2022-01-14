BREAKING: Former Asante Kotoko chairman Yaw Bawuah is dead

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Asante Kotoko Executive Board Chairman, Nana Yaw Bawuah is dead, TV3 Sports has reported.



According to the report, Nana Yaw Bawuah died in the early hours of Friday, January 14, 2022, in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



Nana Yaw Bawuah was the Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko when the club won their second and last CAF Champions League in 1983 after beating Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the finals.



He died at the age of 82.