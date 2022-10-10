BREAKING: Brighton's Enock Mwepu retires at age 24 due to heart condition

Sports News of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career at age 24 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.



The English Premier League side announced on Monday, October 10, 2022 that the Zambian has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition and has been forced to retire.



Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age," he said as quoted by the club's website



“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life,” he added.



Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added, “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”