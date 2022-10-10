You are here: HomeSports2022 10 10Article 1639349

BREAKING: Brighton's Enock Mwepu retires at age 24 due to heart condition

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder, Enock Mwepu has been forced to end his playing career at age 24 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

The English Premier League side announced on Monday, October 10, 2022 that the Zambian has been diagnosed with a hereditary heart condition and has been forced to retire.

Club chairman Tony Bloom said, “We are all absolutely devastated for Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he has come through that period, he has seen such a promising career cut short at such a young age," he said as quoted by the club's website

“As a club we will give him all the love, help and support we possibly can to make a full recovery, and then as he decides on the next steps in his life,” he added.

Head coach Roberto De Zerbi added, “I am so sorry for Enock. Before I arrived I looked at all the squad, and he was a player I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

