Sports News of Thursday, 29 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BREAKING: Brazilian football icon Pele is dead

Brazilian football icon has passed away at the age 82.

Regarded by many as the greatest footballer ever, Pele whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento died on Thursday, December 29, 2022, after years of battling kidney and prostate problems.

The Brazilian football icon is the only footballer in history to have won three world cup trophies. He accomplished the feat in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

In a career that spanned 21 years, Pele scored 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances for both club and country.

For Brazil, Pele scored 77 goals in 92 matches.

