BREAKING: Ashantigold demoted to Division Two over match-fixing

Sports News of Monday, 16 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ashantigold SC have been demoted from the Ghana Premier League to the Division Two League after being found guilty of Match Manipulation in their 2020/21 Ghana Premier League Matchday 34 game against Inter Allies FC.



According to the Ghana Football Association, the decision will take effect from the 2022/2023 Ghana Premier League season.



Officials and Ashantigold players who were part of the matchday squad have also been sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA.



The Ghana Football Association were compelled to launch an investigation into the match after Ashgold and Inter Allies reportedly played a match of convenience in a matchday 34 encounter of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.



The match which ended 7-0 in favour of Ashgold saw some bizarre goals being scored.



In a statement issued on Monday, May 16, 2022, the Disciplinary Committee of the FA said "To protect the sporting integrity of football in Ghana Per Article 18(1) & (2) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019, Ashantigold Sporting Club as a corporate entity is sanctioned as follows:



a. That at the end of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season, Ashantigold SC shall be demoted to the Division Two League in accordance with Article 6(3)(h) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.



b. That a fine of GHc100,000.00 is imposed on Ashantigold SC in accordance with Article 6(1)(c) and Article 6(4) of the GFA Disciplinary Code 2019.



