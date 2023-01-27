Antoine Semenyo officially joins AFC Bournemouth

Sports News of Friday, 27 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars striker, Antoine Semenyo has completed his transfer to English Premier League side, AFC Bournemouth from Bristol City, in the ongoing window transfer window.



The Ghanaian striker becomes AFC Bournemouth’s third signing in the January transfer window.



Antoine Semenyo joins the Cherries on the back of an impressive performance for Bristol City in the 2022/2023 Skybet Championship season where he scored 5 goals and provided 3 assists in 22 appearances.



The 23-year-old striker has signed a four and half-year-old deal which will keep him at the Vitality Stadium till 2027.



"He's here. We're delighted to confirm the signing of @antoinesemenyo1 from Bristol City," Bournemouth wrote on their social media page after signing the Ghanaian international.



Bournemouth are currently occupying the 17th position on the 2022/2023 English Premier League table and will be hoping that Semenyo will help them escape relegation.



Their new signing was part of the 26-man Black Stars squad that represented Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



