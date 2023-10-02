BOST honoured with four esteemed awards

Energy of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: BOST

Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (formerly known as Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company, BOST) is delighted to announce that it has been honored with four esteemed awards at various events held across Accra over the weekend.



The recognition comes as a testament to the remarkable transformation the company has undergone in recent years.



The awards were presented at events hosted by the University for Professional Studies, Accra, Labadi Beach, Movenpick Ambassador, and Kempinski Gold Coast Hotels, all located in Accra. The University for Professional Studies, the Chattered Institute of Marketing, Ghana, CIMG, CEOs Ghana and the Entrepreneurs Foundation Ghana presented the company with these awards at the aforementioned locations.



The accolades were bestowed in recognition of the company’s outstanding achievements and the significant turnaround it has achieved after a prolonged period of losses.



BOST has successfully put an end to a streak of losses that spanned from 2013 to 2020. Over the past two years, the company has demonstrated an impressive financial performance, reporting a profit after tax of GHS160 million in 2021 and GHS342 million in 2022. The outlook is bright and we look forward to an even more impressive performance in the oncoming financial year.



The management and staff of BOST are extremely proud of these accomplishments and are grateful for the recognition received. These awards serve as a testament to the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence, efficiency, and innovation in the energy storage and transportation industry.



“We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which reflect the dedication and hard work of our entire team,” said Edwin Alfred Provencal, Managing Director of the company.



“Our transformation journey has been challenging, but it is incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact we have made on our financial performance and overall business operations. We remain committed to delivering exceptional services to our valued customers and contributing to the growth and development of the energy sector in Ghana.”



BOST would like to express its gratitude to the organizers of the events and the esteemed panel of judges for recognizing its achievements. The company also extends its appreciation to its valued customers and stakeholders for their continued support and trust.