BOST MD speaks on transition from oil company to energy firm at APSCA 2023 in Kenya

Energy of Monday, 18 September 2023

Source: BOST

The Managing Director of BOST, Mr Edwin Alfred Nii Obodai Provencal, participated in the Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA) high level dialogue that focused on the future of energy & green economy for sustainable development as part of the 2023 Africa Public Sector Conference held in Nairobi Kenya on Wednesday 6th September 2023.



The dialogue, which was held on the sidelines of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS) 2023, focused on the various initiatives that organizations are implementing as part of their contribution to the transition to cleaner fuels and a green economy across the continent of Africa and the challenges encountered during the implementation.



In articulating the position of BOST, the MD started by indicating the commencement of the company’s realignment in line with the transition from an oil company to an energy company, which began with the change of name from Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BOST) to Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited Company (BEST).





Among others, he mentioned some initiatives being executed by the company including building additional pipelines and barges to connect our depots which will reduce the number of BRVs on the road, ultimately reducing our carbon footprints. He further mentioned the company’s plan to focus on `LPG, which is a transition fuel.



Furthermore, he mentioned the carbon sinks initiative where the company, in collaboration with the Forestry Commission, seeks to plant one million trees annually to capture the carbon within BOST’s operational areas. In the long term, the MD indicated that the company will focus more on gas including Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and ultimately on hydrogen, blended ethanol.



Overall, the Managing Director indicated BOST’s commitment to transition to cleaner fuels and a green economy.



The APSCA awards





The APSCA awards night which was held on Friday 8th September 2023 was focused on honouring and recognizing outstanding public sector agencies, individuals, in various capacities of government across the continent of Africa, who have demonstrated excellence in service delivery. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking government officials from Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Botswana.



BOST bagged three awards at the 2023 Africa Public Sector Conference & Awards (APSCA).



The company won the award for the “Most Transformed Public Sector Agency of the Year“ as well as the “Public Sector Team of the Year- Silver”.



Overall, the managing Director, Mr Edwin Nii Obodai Provencal won the prestigious “Public Sector CEO of the Year” award! The Managing Director was present at the awards ceremony personally receive the awards.



He was joined at the ceremony by the board chairman, Mr Ekow Hackman. Also present were Maame Pokua Appiah, Executive Assistant to the Managing Director, Mrs Harriet Amoah, General Counsel and Head of Legal Services, Ato Amissah Wilson, General Manager, Corporate Planning and Mr. Kwabena Appiah, Head of IT.



These awards are a recognition of the performance of the company and our managing director during the year 2022.