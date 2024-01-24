BOST MD bags doctorate in Development Economics

Energy of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Managing Director of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Limited (BOST), Edwin Provencal, has earned a PhD in Development Economics from the University of Ghana, Legon.



Prior to achieving this feat, Dr. Provencal already held an M. Phil. in Economics and an MBA in Management Information Systems (MIS), also from the University of Ghana, Legon, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.



His other qualifications include a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Management from ACCA, a Balanced Scorecard Certified Practitioner, and a Certified Project Management Professional (PMP).



He has also attended numerous certification programs from Harvard, USA, and IMD, Switzerland. Edwin Provencal is also a Rotarian, a Paul Harris Fellow, and fellowships at the Rotary Club of Accra South.



Dr. Edwin Provencal, who was appointed to the position of Managing Director at BOST in August 2019, has helped steer the fortunes of the company while ensuring a profit-making path.



In 2021, BOST made a turnover of GHS163 million and more than doubled the figure to GHS342 million in the 2022 financial year.



In his current role as Managing Director, Dr. Edwin Provencal and Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited have won a total of thirty-five awards in the year 2023.



The awards and special recognition attained over the period came from the energy industry, the public enterprise category, and continental corporate excellence awards.



Prior to his appointment as BOST MD, Dr. Provencal was the Technical Advisor to the Minister of Energy.



He is also a member of the board of directors of the Ghana Oil Company, GOIL, representing the 20% interest held in the company by Bulk Energy Storage and Transportation Limited.



He has over twenty years of experience in executive management roles in various organisations including serving as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vodafone Wholesale/National Communications Backbone Company and Director of Strategy at Vodafone Ghana. Under his leadership, Vodafone leapfrogged from #3 to #2 in revenue market share in the telecoms industry.



In an earlier interview with GhanaWeb Business in 2023, he noted that BOST will continue to adopt strategic measures supported by the Board to continue on this impressive path.



“We are poised and optimistic about continuing on the positive path we have embarked on where we will adopt rather strategic measures to play the critical role in fostering economic stability and facilitating the storing, transporting and distributing imported petroleum products in the country,” Dr Provencal said.



He also made a case that state-owned companies can still revamp their operations through the implementation of stringent strategies and requisite financial support to propel their growth and contribute to the domestic economy.