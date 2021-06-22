BBNaija Lockdown Reunion: Fans react as TolaniBaj say she go 'smack' Vee

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Fans of Big Brother Naija reality show shock yesterday afta dem watch Tolanibaj and Vee clash during di lockdown housemates reunion show.



TBaj clash wit Vee afta Prince claim say wen dem bin dey try sort dia relationship issues inside Biggie house she (Tolani) bin dey cut eye for Vee boyfriend Neo.



But Tolani explain di reason why e happun. "I bin wan use Neo to make you jealous and show you how man suppose be, because definitely u no be man" na so she tok.



Dis na di first time wey di Lockdown gang dey come togeda for di same place since di show end almost a year ago wey Laycon win.



Di reunion na to clear di air and tok dia church mind towards each oda.



Wetin Vee tok about Tbaj thing wit Neo?



According to Vee she say she no know say anything like dat bin dey happun and she no believe say Tbaj go do dat kain tin.



"E pain me, why you go do dat kain tin Tolani your friends go dey watch you for tv and dem go dey shocked"



"Why you go tok say u no dey desperate and you tok say if Neo come out and still dey interested in you, you go dey okay wit dat"



Na dia wey Tbaj change am for Vee come stone her pillow and warn her not to tok to her like dat.



Wetin Tolani Baj tell Vee?



Tolanibaj address her friendship wit Vee, she say di reason why she stop to be Vee friend na because Vee na bitter leaf.



Vee para for wetin Tolani tok and she no waste time to respond back.



"I be bitter leaf, I be witch, and I accept it" Vee tok



As Vee dey try to answer Ebuka question again ontop di mata, Tbaj tell her say "I go smack you silly" as her fellow housemates dey try calm down she add say "e fit be for hotel sha oh".



How fans react?



Afta di episode finish fans begin chook mouth about di ladies clash



One fan kendis_gold say "I dey shame for T baj."



Anoda fan official_babyjay2424 write say "Everyone dey fight because of one man, so e mean none of them bin dey relationship before dem go for di show"



While Urhiofe say "UK and US dey fight for Warri"



And for cathsdiary e say "These ones wey no tok pim for di house dey show power for reunion"



Tolanibaj, Vee, Brighto O, Kiddwaya, Lucy, Neo, Dorathy, Prince, Praise, Nengi, Trikky Tee, Wathoni and Ka3na all attend Monday episode.



