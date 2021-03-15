BBC Pidgin of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: bbc.com

BBNaija Erica birthday fotos 'choke' social media as she turn 27

Erica Nlewedim, BBNaija former housemate and Nollywood actress

Erica Nlewedim, BBNaija former housemate and Nollywood actress get brand new house on Saturday as she turn 27 years old.



Dis follow di stocks to Disney, Amazon and International airlines wey cos up to ten thousand dollars.



Di day bin start of with brunch event wey her official fan club, Elites for Erica bin follow host for am.



Dem first give am, Keke Napep as her present before dem finally hand her di certificate for di stocks.



Later dat evening, di Star Girl host party wey she describe as Hollywood style party wey plenti former BBNaija Housemates follow attend.



However nobodi see di brakelight of former rumoured boyfriend Kiddwaya or rapper Laycon.



Pipo wey follow attend di event include fellow housemates Dora, Elozonam and Tolanibaj as well as Don Jazzy, Dele Momodu and Denrele.



To end the night, however, members of Erica fan club give am 3 bedroonm house for Lekki wey dey full furnished.















Oda gifts wey di actress get na



N891,000 for WAEC & NECO for 54 students in Command Secondary School (Her alma mater).



N10,000,000 scholarship for a student from secondary up to any private university of his/her choice.



Additional happy birthday LED billboards.



An Elite brunch.



A star map showing the alignment of the stars on the day she was born.



All expense paid trip to Kenya.



$10,000 dollars worth of stocks in Tesla, Amazon, Disney and United Airlines.



Keke cruise (Inside joke