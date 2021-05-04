BBNaija: Audition tips from ex housemates plus more tins you need to know about season 6

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 4 May 2021
Nigeria biggest reality television show Big Brother Naija don officially open audition for season 6.
According to di show organizers, di audition go last from May 3 to May 16 and na strictly online.
Dem say di new season go get N90 million naira worth of prizes.
Timmy Sinclair AKA Trickytee one of di ex-housemates wey bin dey part of di Lockdown season last year share tips on how to pass di audition process.
For di selection process, prepare for possible video interview or physical depending on wetin di organisers decide at dat time.
Trickytee wey write book about di tricks of how to win for di audition share dis details.
Stand out E say di first thing na to dey different from di crowd: expect say thousands of pipo go show face for di selection stage, so e dey important for you to dey different from di crowd.
Trickytee say "If you dey one room and everybody dey wear black and you dey out on white, you go stand out from everybody.
You no be di most handsome pesin or di most beautiful pesin or di most outspoken pesin, so you need to dey different for di panelist to notice you."
Self confidence na another thing im mention say e dey important. As an interested candidate, you must make sure to work on your self confidence before you face di panellist, he tok.
Be Yourself: Dis fit sound like wetin you don hear many times but di former housemate say" if you be Nigerian, no try to be American, If you be British, no try to be Nigerian, make sure to be yourself."
Who you really be, na im di panellist dey look out for.
How you answer questions: From tips wey im share wit us, he say how you answer basic question need dey different.
For example, im say when dem ask wetin be your name, no just say, my name na.... "dat is basic", he tok.
"Always make sure to answer in a unique way", di former housemate add put.
How you fit apply to become di next BBNaija housemate?