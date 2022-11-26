BBC tips South Korea, Uruguay and Portugal to battle for knockout face spot ahead of Ghana

Sports News of Saturday, 26 November 2022

British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has tipped South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal to battle for knockout stage spot ahead of Ghana.



The Black Stars suffered a 3-2 defeat against Portugal in the opening Group H fixture of the 2022 World Cup.



Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in World Cup history to score five times, with his second-half penalty giving Portugal the lead.



Ghana's Andre Ayew then equalized, but two goals in three minutes from Joao Felix and Rafael Leao secured the victory and moved Portugal to the top of Group H, despite Osman Bukari's late winner.



The West African powerhouse opponent, Uruguay, and South Korea shared the spoils, playing a pulsating 0-0 draw.



Assessing Group H after day one games, the BBC has tipped South Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal to compete for a spot in the round of 16 of the World Cup.



"In Group H, Korea, Uruguay, and Portugal will compete in the round of 16." said the BBC.



In the 2016 European Champions, Portugal currently sits top of Group H with three points.



Meanwhile, the defeat means Ghana are bottom of Group H after Uruguay and South Korea played out a goalless draw earlier on Thursday.